Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Update

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of EFLVF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 893,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

