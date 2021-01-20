Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

