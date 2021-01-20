Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.25

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Elementis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

