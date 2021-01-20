ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) Shares Up 0.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. 1,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Metals Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Metals Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.