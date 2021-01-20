Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.48. 7,041,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.27. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $199.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

