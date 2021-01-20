Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $164.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

