Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMRAF. CIBC decreased their price objective on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of EMRAF opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

