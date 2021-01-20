Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Emergent Capital stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Emergent Capital has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

