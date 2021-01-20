EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EMCHF stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.