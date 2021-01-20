Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.