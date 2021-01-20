Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 4,864,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,913,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

