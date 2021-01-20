Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 60,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.23 million and a PE ratio of 53.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

