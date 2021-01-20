Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.49

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 648999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

