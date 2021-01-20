Enel Américas S.A. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Enel Américas has raised its dividend payment by 111.7% over the last three years.

NYSE ENIA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 861,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

