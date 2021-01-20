Energi Price Up 26.3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $66.32 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00110180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021787 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,000,589 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

