Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Up 9.4%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. 271,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 152,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

