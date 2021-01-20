Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENGMF. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.