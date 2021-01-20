Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Envestnet worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. 5,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,127. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,795. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

