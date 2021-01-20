Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 560,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 396,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 57.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

