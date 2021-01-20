EOS Force Price Tops $0.0019 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $79,462.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

