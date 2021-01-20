EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $433,812.50 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $12.49 on Wednesday, hitting $363.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $365.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.53.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

