Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

EPZM opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

