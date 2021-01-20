ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $9,156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

