Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 6%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. 351,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 457,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Equillium alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.