Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.58. The firm has a market cap of £425.31 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. Equiniti Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

About Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

