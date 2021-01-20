Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Triterras, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TRIT opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89. Triterras has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.