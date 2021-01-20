Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rexnord Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

