Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) were down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 9,985,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,008,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 213,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

