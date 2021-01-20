Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.40. 27,429 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

