Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Achieves $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00520086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03803955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

