ethArt Tops One Day Volume of $875,609.00 (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. ethArt has a total market capitalization of $420,036.39 and approximately $875,609.00 worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ethArt token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004166 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ethArt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ethArt alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00537011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.01 or 0.03926158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

ethArt Profile

ethArt is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ethArt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ethArt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ethArt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ethArt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.