Ethereum Classic Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $7.85 or 0.00022432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $913.38 million and $1.70 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.46 or 0.03860560 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.