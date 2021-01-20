Ethverse (ETHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Ethverse token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $52,054.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00052772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003643 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003358 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Ethverse Token Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com.

Buying and Selling Ethverse

