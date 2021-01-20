EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $7,558.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.64 or 0.00588515 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,096,246,352 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

