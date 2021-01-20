Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) traded up 17.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,216% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Eurocash from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Eurocash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

