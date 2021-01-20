EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

