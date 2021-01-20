Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.30

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERFSF. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.