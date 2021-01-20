Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

EUTLF stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

