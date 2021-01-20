Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 244910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$10.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

