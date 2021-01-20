Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVLO. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

