Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 13,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,182,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.