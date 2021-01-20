Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ES opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

