Everus Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Everus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everus has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

