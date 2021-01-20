Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.39 ($32.23).

EVK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €26.77 ($31.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.67 and a 200 day moving average of €24.27. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

