Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Stock Price Up 35%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) traded up 35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. 593,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 191,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.95.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Exactus had a negative net margin of 534.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.18%.

Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

