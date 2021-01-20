Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) to Outperform

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

