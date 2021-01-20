Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 19,374 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 460.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

DVA stock opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

