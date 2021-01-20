Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $338.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.88.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

