Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 20,216 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,780,000 after purchasing an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

