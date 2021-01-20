Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $533.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

